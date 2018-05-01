Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The Grand Haven State Park opens today! Crews have been working to paint stripes in the parking lots, dredge and move sand to extend the beach.

Officials also cleared an area where a new bathroom will be built, which will include more stalls on both the men and women's sides. The old bathroom is set to be torn down after the Coast Guard Festival, and the new one is expected to be finished by August 1.

The park is open from dawn until dusk.

2. Tribute on the Grand has been canceled this year.

Over the past few years, this has been a fundraiser for restoring the rapids in downtown Grand Rapids, featuring tribute bands, food, and local beer.

While the event isn't happening this summer, the project manager for Grand Rapids Whitewater, Matt Chapman, says "This means things are getting fast tracked a lot quicker, and they're really focusing on the goal, which is restoration of the river and removing the dams."

Right now, Grand Rapids Whitewater is in the middle of a private donor campaign, which will eventually open up to public contributions.

If permits are approved, organizers hope to begin construction on the project next year.

3. Looks like the Grand Rapids Griffins won't get to keep the Calder Cup this year. The Griffins lost a deciding Game 5 last night to the Manitoba Moose in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Manitoba scored first, bu the Griffins tied it up before the end of the first period. However it was all moose after they scored again late in the second.

They then went on to put score three more unanswered goals in the third. The final score at Van Andel Arena was 5 to 1.

It ends the hops of the Griffins to repeat last year's playoff run, which won them the Calder Cup Championship.

4. Health store GNC said it will close 200 locations this year to cut costs and deal with more than a billion dollars in debt.

Like other retailers, GNC has been struggling with competition from online sellers.

The company operates or oversees almost 9,000 stores, including more than 3,000 locations in the U.S.

Sales at American GNC stores were down almost two percent in the first quarter.

5. May is the time to move that exercise routine outside! It's dubbed National Physical Fitness and Sports Month.

As the weather begins to warm up across portions of the United States, people are encouraged to get active throughout the month of May.

Exercising is liked to a wide range of health benefits including improved mental health, lower risk of heart disease, and a way to control weight.