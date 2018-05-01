Seats from Joe Louis Arena go on sale

DETROIT, Mich. – If you want a lasting memory of Joe Louis Arena, the sale of seats from the former home of the Detroit Red Wings go on sale Tuesday.

Season ticket holders get first dibs starting Tuesday. The general public gets to start buying the seats on May 12.

You must buy at least a set of two, and the price starts at $150 per seat. Additional charges may apply if you are requesting specific seats. Seats with either be available for pick-up or shipping at a later date.

All seats will include a signed Certificate of Authenticity. To buy a seat, visit www.thejoeseats.com .

The revenue from the auction will offset the city’s cost of maintaining the arena, particularly utility and security costs. Miedema Asset Management Group and Robert Levy Associates will donate a portion of their fees to the Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation, Sparky Anderson’s CATCH and Brilliant Detroit.