‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ passes lightsaber to ‘Avengers’

(CNN) — There’s apparently a lot of class in outer space.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy congratulated Marvel on “Avengers: Infinity War” surpassing “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” as the film with the biggest opening weekend at the US box office.

A photo on the “Star Wars” official Twitter account showed a lightsaber being handed off to the “Avengers” character Iron Man.

“From a Galaxy far, far away … to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes,” the photo caption reads. “CONGRATULATIONS on the biggest opening weekend in history! From Kathy and everyone at Lucasfilm.”

According to Disney, the studio behind both franchises, “Infinity War” raked in an estimated $258.2 million domestically this past weekend, flying by the $248 million that made “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” the box office champ in 2015.

“Infinity War” was victorious in the battle at the worldwide box office also.

The superhero film made an estimated $640.9 million worldwide during its opening weekend and broke the record that had been held by “The Fate of the Furious” last year with $541 million.