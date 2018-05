Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Deputies in Kalamazoo County have located Richard Allen Longstreet, 14, who was reported missing Monday evening.

Longstreet left his home in the 6900 block of Owen Drive just before 4:30 p.m. Monday and when he didn't return home his family alerted police.

It is unclear where deputies located the teen but he is reportedly in good health and condition.