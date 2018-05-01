Teen with Autism reported missing out of Kalamazoo County

ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies in Kalamazoo County are searching for a missing teen who may have ran away from home.

We’re told 14-year-old Richard Allen Longstreet left his home in the 6900 block of Owen Drive just before 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators searched the area around his home and the woods with thermal imaging cameras but did not find him.

Longstreet, who suffers from a mild form of Autism, is described as 5’10, 120 lbs., with brown shaggy hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and an orange and white striped shirt.

If you see him, please contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.