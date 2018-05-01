× To prevent wildfires, Michigan discourages outdoor burning

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State officials say brisk winds and dry conditions are making it too dangerous for outdoor burning in most of Michigan.

The Department of Natural Resources is discouraging people from setting fires Tuesday. It says conditions are ripe for wildfires across the Lower Peninsula and the southern half of the Upper Peninsula.

The department has canceled its own prescribed burning plans for the day.

Campfires are allowed but anyone building should have plenty of water and a shovel handy.

Anyone who plans to burn in the northern Lower Peninsula or the Upper Peninsula must go online to see if a burn permit is needed in specific counties and or townships. People in the southern Lower Peninsula should check with their local municipalities for burning regulations.