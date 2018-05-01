West’s wild words stir again: Kanye calls slavery a ‘choice’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kanye West has wasted no time causing another stir, calling American slavery “a choice.”

In an interview Tuesday on “TMZ Live,” West said, “When you hear about slavery for 400 years, for 400 years, that sounds like a choice.”

TMZ’s Van Lathan cracked back at West saying he’s not a free-thinker, he’s actually not thinking at all.

Political commentator Symone Sanders tweeted she was “disgusted” with the remarks and called West “a dangerous caricature.”

West also told TMZ he became addicted to opioids that doctors prescribed after he had liposuction surgery in 2016. He was hospitalized for a week and had to cut short a tour.

The slavery remarks came after questions on the rapper’s provocative posts and pictures in support of President Donald Trump last week.

1 Comment

  • Augster

    Not thinking at all? Kanye is tweeting about the works of Dr. Thomas Sowell, one of my intellectual heroes. Non-thinkers would not, could not even broach such work. You groupthinkers ought to try it sometime. But that would be sacrilege. After all, you would say, “He’s not REALLY a black man”.

    Reply