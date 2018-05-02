Battle of the Glass Blowers returns to Glass Art Kalamazoo this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The intricate art of hot glass blowing is heating up, and so will the competition at Glass Art Kalamazoo's Battle of the Glass Blowers this weekend.

May 3-5, talented glass artists from across Michigan will come to Glass Art Kalamazoo's studio to compete and create amazing glass art. Battles will begin Thursday afternoon featuring the Hot Shop, Centerpiece Show Off & Twisty Cup Pro Am and in the Flame Working Studio, and Functional Art Pieces.

Friday's competition will include In the Hot Shop, a Sculpture Throw Down for Bronson Children’s Hospital, an In the Flame Working Studio, along with a demonstration on Perfect Pendants & Marvelous Marbles.

The battles are free to watch, but Glass Art Kalamazoo will be accepting donations for their community outreach programs.

Glass Art Kalamazoo is a community-based nonprofit organization with a mission to provide the community with experiences to watch and create glass art. They offer classes in glassblowing, lampworking, and kiln fusing to anyone in the community who wants to learn.

After the battles are over, the Hot Glass on Tap fundraiser will be happening on Saturday from 7-10 p.m. Tickets cost $40 a person, which include four drinks, food, and entertainment.

Glass Art Kalamazoo is located at 326 West Kalamazoo Street, Suite 100.

For a complete schedule for Battle 2018, click here.