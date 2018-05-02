Cinco De Mayo specials, summer concerts and more at Soaring Eagle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is celebrating Cinco De Mayo with music and dancing, with La Mafia and AJ Castillo taking the stage! AJ is a Latin artist known for his unique accordion sound and style. His 2014 CD debuted on the Billboard at Number 15 on the Latin Pop Albums Chart. He's a native to Texas and was introduced to the accordion by his grandfather. Plus La Mafia is back with a new single after three decades, 38 albums, and over 12 million copies sold.

Tickets are now on sale for Soaring Eagle's Summer Outdoor Concert Series. Just added, Nickelback with very special guest, Pop Evil.

Nickleback stole the music scene in the late 90's, becoming famous with songs like "How You Remind Me" and "Too Bad." They've also worked with other rock stars including Kid Rock, Gene Simmons, and Nelly Furtado to name a few.

Pop Evil is from right here in West Michigan. They're known for their surging sound incorporating metal, alternative, hard rock and even electronic music. Tickets for this show are on sale now along with the other summer concerts, featuring some of the biggest names in entertainment.

Clint Black with special guests Lorrie Morgan and John Berry will be taking the stage on May 11. Black has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and racked up 57 charted singles. Some of his smash hits include "A Better Man" and "Like the Rain." Lorrie Morgan is launching her first new solo album in five years, and is excited to be on the tour with Black and Berry. Berry has placed 20 singles on the country charts, six of which went Top 5.

Classic Motown is coming to Mount Pleasant on May 18 featuring The Temptations and Four Tops. The Temptations released a series of successful singles and albums with Motown Records during the 1960's and 70's. Some of their top hits include "My Girl" and "I Wish It Would Rain." Four Tops are a vocal quartet who helped define Detroit's Motown sound. Some of their songs include "I Can't Help Myself" and "Baby I Need Your Loving."

American Country Star Chris Young will take the stage with Kane Brown on June 17. In 2006, Young was declared the winner of "Nashville Star," a singing competition which aired on the USA Network. after winning he signed with RCA Records Nashville and as they say, the rest is history. Since then he's released five albums and gained one of the crowning achievements in country music, becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Kane Brown first came to the attention of the public through social media. He signed with RCA Nashville in 2016 and released his first full-length album later that year. Last October, Brown became the first artist to have simultaneous number ones on all five main country charts.

Head to soaringeaglecasino.com for a complete list of concerts coming to Soaring Eagle Casino. All of these shows have tickets available at etix.com.

