Crews continue to investigate Newaygo Co. brush fire

BROOKS TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A large brush fire swept across about 105 acres of land Tuesday night in Newaygo County.

Crews still have a staging area off of M-82 and Oak Street, south of the Muskegon River. Investigators are still searching for a cause to the fire.

Tuesday, all of Michigan was under a Red Flag Warning, which is high risk for wildfires and residents were recommended to not do any burning.

The fire in Newaygo County started about 6:40 p.m. on the border of the Manistee National Forest. 15 families were evacuated from their homes. No one was injured and fire crews saved those homes.

Flames were visible from the city of Newaygo and spread quickly due to low humidity, high winds, warm temperatures and dead vegetation.

Crews worked together to get the fire under control at about 1:00 a.m. Wednesday. Crews continued putting out hot spots throughout the day.