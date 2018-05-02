Fire crews say Newaygo County wildfire is contained

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKS TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Crews are making progress on a massive wildfire fire that's been burning since Tuesday night in Newaygo County.

Crews are still chasing hot spots this morning after the fire broke out around 6 p.m. on the west side of Bills Lake near M-82, spreading to nearly 250-acres.

As of this morning, fire crews say the fire is 100 percent contained, but still no word on what sparked it.

Some nearby homeowners were forced to evacuate their homes as a precaution, but no structures were damaged.

We're told 11 fire departments from four different counties helped assist in containing the fire along with the DNR and U.S. Forest Service.