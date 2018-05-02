Hartford Public Schools in lockdown due to “situation”

HARTFORD, Mich. — Several schools in Hartford are in lockdown Wednesday morning with authorities investigating.

Hartford High School and Middle School are in a precautionary lockdown while police look into what the district is calling a “situation.” The district put a message out on their facebook page just after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday to alert parents of the lockdown.

The school is asking that people do not call or come to the school at this time.

The district did provide an update around 12:00 p.m., saying that all students were safe and that police officers were present at both affected buildings.

FOX 17 will provide updates as they become available.