M-37 to be detoured in Newaygo County

GRANT, Mich. — A major project will see traffic detoured on M-37 between Grant and Newaygo beginning Monday, May 7.

Flag crews will control traffic for resurfacing on M-37 between State Street in downtown Grant and the M-37 junction with M-82 on the south side of Newaygo until about June 4. Detours will not be needed.

But beginning June 11, M-37 southbound will be completely closed from 112th Avenue north of Grant to 128th Street south of the town. Reconstruction and storm drain work will require southbound traffic to be route east on 112th Street to Willow Avenue, then south to 128th Street to return to M-37.

Northbound traffic will follow M-37 through Grant.

The closure is scheduled from June 11 to August 27.