Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 2

1. Grand Valley State University has their largest Police Academy class to date this year, and a record number of those recruits are women.

The class of 2018 has 43 recruits, and 14 of them are women. Officials say the class is also the most diverse.

The school's director of Criminal Justice Training says 15 recruits have already been hired, and called the academy a leader in the state.

The 2018 class graduate this August in Allendale.

2. A popular Grand Rapids hang out is turning eight this year, and they're holding a big party to celebrate!

On Thursday, Stella's Lounge will have a fabulous burger special charging $5 for select burgers starting at 11 a.m. Then at 4 p.m. they will charge $5 for all burgers.

Stella's will also have several drink specials and swag, including limited cups, shirts and temporary tattoos.

There will be games and trivia too while patrons enjoy those delicious burgers.

3. Renovations are almost finished as a local brewery gets ready to open their new location next week!

Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery is opening their new location as part of the Ada Village Redevelopment Project.

The new space is larger than their previous location, but the owner says it will offer a familiar, cozy feel. The brewery will also have a bunch of upgrades like the bar offering 20 taps, and brand new brewing equipment.

The brewery plans on opening its doors on May 11.

4. Red Wings fans who want a piece of team history can now buy seats from Joe Louis Arena.

Right now the seats are only available to season-ticket holders, but they'll go on sale to the general public on May 12.

It'll cost $150 per seat, and buyers have to purchase at least two. All sales include a certificate of authenticity.

5. Facebook is branching out it's search for friendships, and is moving up to help users fall in love with a new dating feature.

Interested users can set up a dating profile with their first name. Users will not be matched with people they are already friends with, and it will not appear in news feeds. They will be matched with people based on their interests and the information that Facebook knows about the user.

The dating feature is set to roll out later this year.