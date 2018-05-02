Senators push for continued Great Lakes cleanup funding

Posted 6:36 AM, May 2, 2018, by

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — U.S. senators from states in the Great Lakes region are pushing for continued federal funding of a program designed to make progress on the lakes’ most pressing ecological challenges.

A dozen senators from both parties signed a letter of support for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. It was sent Tuesday to leaders of a subcommittee that recommends spending on environmental programs.

The senators requested $300 million for the initiative in 2019. That’s roughly the amount it has received annually since 2010.

President Donald Trump proposed eliminating the program’s funding last year. His 2019 budget would cut it by 90 percent.

The senators say in their letter the funding cut would reverse progress that’s been made on problems such as toxic pollution, invasive species and runoff that causes toxic algae.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s