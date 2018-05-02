Stella’s to celebrate 8 year anniversary with party

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A popular restaurant in Grand Rapids that is famous for its chronic fries and hamburgers is getting ready to celebrate a milestone.

Stella’s is planning to celebrate it’s 8th anniversary on Thursday, May 3 with games, food and music.

The party starts at 11 a.m. with $5 burgers. You can choose from the Government Cheese Burger, Stella’s Blue Burger and the Hippie Stuffed.

There will also be discounted drinks and special anniversary memorabilia handed out like cups, shirts, and temporary tattoos.

For more information, check out the Facebook event page.

 

 

