US-131 to be closed overnight at 100th Street

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — US-131 is scheduled to be closed overnight Wednesday night as work continues on getting the 100th Street bridge into good enough shape to last a couple more years.

The closure is planned for 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday morning (May 2-3).

There will be no detour required, as all traffic will skirt the closure by rolling off the freeway and back onto it by using the exit and entrance ramps northbound and southbound. You can expect possible delays with traffic slowed to be able to use the ramps safely.

100th Street will also be closed at Division Avenue.

The bridge, hit several times this year by loads that were too high, is scheduled for replacement in 2020 because of the damage to the bridge.