Watch out for turkeys on West Michigan roads

DUTTON, Mich. – As the weather gets nicer and more people get outside, local first responders are getting busier with brush fires, crashes with motorcycles and bicycles and also crashes with turkeys.

The Dutton Fire Department posted photos on Facebook from the damage caused by a pickup truck hitting a turkey on the M-6 at Hanna Lake on Tuesday.

They report the turkey did get through the windshield and the driver suffered facial cuts and bruises. A comment on the thread from a family members says the man hit the turkey going about 70 mph.