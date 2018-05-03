× GRPD: 64-year-old man with ‘memory, medical issues’ missing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Anyone with information about missing Lawrence Duane Colter’s location should contact Grand Rapids Police Department.

The GRPD said in a late Thursday-night news release the 64-year-old has “memory and medical” issues, and moved to the 900 block of Norwich Avenue SE just a week ago.

Police say Colter took his dog for a walk around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, and has not returned home.

“Mr. Colter was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts, walking a medium-sized, brindle-colored dog,” according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

You can call the GRPD with any updates on Colter’s whereabouts at (616)-456-3400.