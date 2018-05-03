× BBB warns of bitcoin operator using Holland, MI business address

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Better Business Bureau is warning about a cryptocurrency operation ponzi scheme that is using a West Michigan business address.

The BBB received a report that Wedgecoin.com is saying that they are located in Holland, Michigan at an address that The Stow Group, a legitimate furniture business. The BBB says The Stow Group has no connection or affiliation with Wedgecoin.com and officials with The Stow Group recently got another website, Stowcoin.com, shutdown. That site also listed The Stow Group’s Holland address.

Wedgecoin.com is promising packages of up to 300% return, but one local customer was out a $1,600 investment and Wedgecoin.com hasn’t responded, according to the BBB.

BBB Serving Western Michigan says they are actively working with local and federal authorities to track down those operating Wedgecoin and their associated websites.

As of Thursday afternoon, FOX 17 tried to visit the Wedgecoin.com website, but the page had been suspended.