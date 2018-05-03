Bear takes up residence in westside of GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A black bear has been spotted on the westside of Grand Rapids near Dayton Street and Straight Avenue, according the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Officers received a call early Thursday morning about the bear and after spotting the animal an officer followed the bear until he or she climbed a nearby tree.

Crews from the John Ball Zoo and the DNR are on scene working together to determine what to do with the bear and a biologist is in route to the scene to help, according to police.

Police are asking people to avoid the scene at this time.

