Donut & Beer Festival returns this fall, get tickets early!

Back by popular demand, the Donut and Beer Festival is returning for it's second year at Homer Stryker Field on August 25.

The event will feature over 20 donut vendors from around the state, and breweries with over 150 beers to sample. Along with one-of-a-kind donuts and beer, there will be live music, yard games, contest, on-field activities and more.

Last year's event sold out with nearly 2,000 people attending the event, so buy tickets early.

Tickets range $25-$50, including 10 donut and 10 drink samples.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit donutandbeerfest.com.