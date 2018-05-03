Former Kalamazoo Co. sheriff passes away at the age of 96

Posted 8:03 AM, May 3, 2018, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of former Sheriff Clyde A Graven who passed away on April 30 at the age of 96.

Graven was elected as sheriff in Kalamazoo County in 1972 and served in 1984 before retiring to Kentucky.

Before settling in Kalamazoo, Graven served in the Navy during World War II on the USS Alabama and the USS Lumen, he earned five battle stars.

Training at the Quantico FBI Academy, Graven served on the FBI force for 22 years.

Graven leaves behind family, friends and is survived by his wife Maura Clark Graven and his children Mary Beth (Tony) Peddicord, Sean (Doreen) Graven and many grandchildren.

Services will be held at the Pax Christi Church in Lexington, Kentucky on Friday from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m.

