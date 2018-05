× GRPD: 64-year-old man with ‘memory, medical issues’ located

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ALawrence Duane Colter, missing since Thursday night, was located around 4 a.m. Friday, said the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The GRPD said in a late Thursday-night news release the 64-year-old has “memory and medical” issues, and moved to the 900 block of Norwich Avenue SE just a week ago.

Police say Colter took his dog for a walk around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, and was located Friday morning..