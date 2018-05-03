× GRPD busts five juveniles who allegedly kicked in restaurant door

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A witness in Grand Rapids called 9-1-1 late Wednesday night to report seeing five juveniles trying to kick down the back door of a closed restaurant.

The location was the La Loma Restaurant, at 1627 S. Division Avenue SW. That’s between Burton and Hall streets.

Sergeant Cathy Williams tells FOX 17 police officers began a K-9 track shortly after that, and it led them to a house just west of the business. “We made contact with the (homeowner), who let us come in. We then located the five juvenile suspects, and evidence of the burglary (inside).”

The GRPD says the five suspects arrested range in age from 13 to 15. There’s no word yet what the specific charges will be when they’re arraigned, or when that will take place.

Police say the restaurant was closed and empty at the time of the crime.