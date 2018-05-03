Love jazz music? Check out the lineup for GrandJazzFest 2018

GRandJazzFest just announced the lineup of performers for their seventh annual free music festival happening August 18-19.
Here's a complete schedule of who will be performing at Rosa Parks Circle:
Saturday, August 18
12:30 p.m. - Grand Rapids Jazz Orchestra with Edye Evans-Hyde
2 p.m. - John Gist
3:30 p.m. - Kevin Jones and Tenth World
5 p.m. - Oli Silk
6:30 p.m. - Lin Rountree
8 p.m. - HEADLINER: Euge Groove
Sunday, August 19
1 p.m. - Student Jazz Band: Lushh
2:30 p.m. - Grupo Aye
4 p.m. - Marcus Anderson
5:30 p.m. - Nelson Rangell and Steve Oliver
The festival is free to attend.
For more information, visit grandjazzfest.org.