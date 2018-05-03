Love jazz music? Check out the lineup for GrandJazzFest 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRandJazzFest just announced the lineup of performers for their seventh annual free music festival happening August 18-19.

Here's a complete schedule of who will be performing at Rosa Parks Circle:

Saturday, August 18

12:30 p.m. - Grand Rapids Jazz Orchestra with Edye Evans-Hyde

2 p.m. - John Gist

3:30 p.m. - Kevin Jones and Tenth World

5 p.m. - Oli Silk

6:30 p.m. - Lin Rountree

8 p.m. - HEADLINER: Euge Groove

Sunday, August 19

1 p.m. - Student Jazz Band: Lushh

2:30 p.m. - Grupo Aye

4 p.m. - Marcus Anderson

5:30 p.m. - Nelson Rangell and Steve Oliver

The festival is free to attend.

For more information, visit grandjazzfest.org.