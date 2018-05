× Missing Kalamazoo Co. woman found safe

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County Sheriff says a missing Comstock Township woman has been found safe.

Taylor Britman, 21, was last seen leaving her home in the area of Fawn Meadow Trail, which is in the N. 30th Street and East Michigan Avenue area of Comstock, Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement made contact with her Thursday at 1:30 p.m. and they say she is no longer considered missing. No other details were released.