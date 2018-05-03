Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Mercy Health is celebrating a major milestone, having cured 500 patients at its Hepatitis C Clinic in Muskegon.

The clinic first opened in 2011, located at Hackley Hospital.

One of the care providers at the clinic said this is a huge milestone for the clinic because there are so few providers for Hepatitis C not only in the state of Michigan, but across the nation.

2. A fun new beer tour experience is being added by Grand Rapids Beer Trolley. The company is debuting GRTuks, a more intimate and versatile way to drink and socialize.

Guests will ride around on a Tuk-Tuk, which is a three wheeled electric vehicle most commonly used for public transportation in Europe and Asia. This will be the first time a vehicle like this will be driven in the streets of Grand Rapids.

The tuk-tuk can fit up to six people, have rain guards and heated seats.

3. As the Boy Scouts continue to welcome girls, the organization will undergo a name change.

From now on, the name will be Scouts BSA, and the slogan will be "Scout me in." Cub Scouts, which is the program for kids aged 5-10, will keep its name.

Those changes are set to go into effect next February. There's no word yet on how this will affect the Girl Scouts Organization.

4. One 102-year-old woman is proving that age is nothing but a number, she's a world record holding runner!

Ida Keeling didn't start running races until she was 67-years-old. At 95, she set the world record for the 60 meter run in her age group, and in 2016 she became the first woman in history to complete a 100-meter run at the age of 100.

She says exercise is one of her best medications, along with eating a big breakfast and a little bit of booze.

She details all of her achievements, including working in factories during the Great Depression and raising four children on her own in a new memoir, Can't Nothing Bring Me Down.

5. "Distressed" denim is quite popular, but there's a designer in California that's taking it to a whole new level.

Carmar debuted "Extreme Cut Out" jeans, and let's just say they are definitely in distress. They feature large cutouts on the front and back of the pants, as well as a large zipper in the front.

Carmar has already sold out and is taking waiting-list requests via email. The jeans sell for $168.