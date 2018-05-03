× Muskegon Hepatitis C clinic cures its 500th patient

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Mercy Health is celebrating a major milestone having cured 500 patients at its Hepatitis C Clinic in Muskegon.

it’s just one of the clinics across the nation with a higher than average cure rate.

The clinic, along the Lakeshore, opened back in 2011 and is located at Hackley Hospital.

We spoke to one of the care provides who says the services they offer are a crucial especially here in West Michigan.

“So 500 cures here in Muskegon is a really major milestone, there are so few providers not only in the state of michigan but also across the nation that are treating Hepatitis C, so as a single provider with a team of professionals treating remarkable number of people that are cured,” Nurse Practitioner Elaine A. Leigh said.