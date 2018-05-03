Mystery pooper soiling school’s track ‘on a daily basis’ was superintendent, police say

Posted 4:37 PM, May 3, 2018, by

HOLMDEL, N.J. – A mystery pooper at a New Jersey high school turned out to be the school district superintendent, Holmdel police told NJ.com.

Thomas Tramaglini, 42, of Aberdeen, New Jersey, is charged with defecating in public, lewdness, and littering.

Human feces had recently been found “on a daily basis” on or near Holmdel High School’s track and football field, according to Holmdel Township police.

Surveillance cameras caught Tramaglini in the act, police said, and he was charged Monday.

The superintendent was apparently running at the track around 5:50 a.m. before he was arrested.

Tramaglini has since taken a paid leave of absence. He was making $147,504 per year as the superintendent of the Kenilworth school district.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s