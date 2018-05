SPARTA, Mich. — Police in Sparta are reminding people that in the state of Michigan it is a felony to use a stolen credit card to make purchase, after a suspect used a stolen credit card to buy gas on April 4.

According to officers the male suspect drove a red Chevrolet Impala and was wearing boots, blue jeans, a gray shirt, a dark colored hoodie and was wearing a hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sparta Police Department at 616-887-8716 or Silent Observer.