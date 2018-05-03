Pulp & Stem opens new shop in Downtown Grand Rapids Market

Posted 11:19 AM, May 3, 2018, by , Updated at 11:18AM, May 3, 2018

There's a new card, gift and floral shop inside the Market Hall in the Downtown Grand Rapids Market, and it's called Pulp & Stem.

The new business features cards and stationery, floral arrangements, kitchen and garden items, and other unique gift items.

Pulp & Stem is a great place to stop for those planning weddings or other big events as well. They can create custom stationary and invitations, and create beautiful floral arrangements using local plants from Forrester Farms in Ada.

Abbey Fowler, owner of Pulp & Stem, along with Abby Forrester of Forrester Farms, show off what Pulp & Stem has to offer.

To learn more about Pulp & Stem, visit pulpandstem.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s