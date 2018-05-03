× Schuette features Trump’s support in new TV ad

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette is featuring his support from President Donald Trump in a new TV ad.

The 30-second ad , which began running Wednesday on cable, shows Trump promoting Schuette during his weekend rally in Michigan.

Trump calls Schuette a “really great friend of mine and a great attorney general” and the “next governor of Michigan.”

The ad also says Schuette’s Republican rival Brian Calley “deserted” Trump and it helped Democrat Hillary Clinton. Schuette has previously criticized Calley for withdrawing his support from Trump in 2016 — due to a video recording in which Trump made crude comments about groping women.

Calley, the lieutenant governor, said this past weekend that he supports Trump and that Schuette himself criticized some of Trump’s comments during the presidential campaign.