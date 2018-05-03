× Traffic shift begins Friday in US-131 project with alternating lane closures

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The reconstruction of US-131 between 10 Mile and 14 Mile in Algoma Township ramps up with the elimination of traffic on the southbound side beginning Friday, May 4, at 4 p.m.

All traffic will use the northbound pavement while the southbound pavement is ripped up and replaced.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is using an innovative process to reduce delays during construction. In the morning hours, two lanes will be available to southbound traffic. During the middle of each weekday, the concrete barrier will be moved over to allow two lanes of traffic for northbound traffic during the afternoon commute. To accomplish this, the barrier will be moved over using a machine that will pick up the heavy barrier pieces over by one lane in a zipper-like maneuver.

Three ramps have been closed in preparation for the southbound reconstruction: 14 Mile to southbound US-131, southbound US-131 to 10 Mile, and westbound 10 Mile loop ramp to southbound US-131.

Detours: