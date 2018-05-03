× Wind advisory posted for Friday

WEST MICHIGAN – After a few showers and thunderstorms hanging around through Friday morning, a WIND ADVISORY has been posted by the National Weather Service from 10 A.M. through 6 P.M. on Friday.

The advisory has nothing to do with the storms, but the winds are expected increase behind a cold front from the southwest to west at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts of 40+ mph are expected. The thumbnail attached to this story shows the counties included. Those counties include Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Eaton, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm, Ottawa, and Van Buren.

While we may start Friday with some lingering showers and storms in the morning, high pressure building in the remainder of the day will clear our skies through the afternoon as temperatures reach about 70. Saturday looks dry and sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Our next rain chance arrives Sunday.

