Adopt Anastasia at Empty the Shelters event on May 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Humane Society of West Michigan is once again partnering up with Bissell Pet Foundation and holding their Empty the Shelters Event on Saturday.

Anastasia will be one of those animals up for adoption! She's a 7-year-old Australian Shepherd mix. She is a shy but loving girl, and should go to a home with older/respectful children.

Bissell Pet Foundation will pay for adoption fees of dogs (five months and older) and cats (five months and older). For those adopting dogs, new owners will need to pay for the dog license fee which ranges from $7 to $12.

Families who adopt on during Empty the Shelters will receive an AdoptBox which includes pet food, treats, toys and coupons for new pet owners.

If you are interested in adopting Anastasia or any other animal at HSWM, please call 616-453-8900 or visit them online hswestmi.org.