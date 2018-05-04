× ATF officer in critical condition following shooting on Chicago south side

CHICAGO, Ill. — An ATF agent is in critical condition after being shot early Friday morning.

This happened on the south side of Chicago, just after 3 a.m.

Residents near the Back of the Yards neighborhood say they heard a series of gunshots. The officer was found and later rushed to a nearby hospital.

It is not clear what assignment the officer was responding to, and no suspects have been taken into custody.

Police say a second officer was taken to a local hospital for observation but he was not struck by gunfire.