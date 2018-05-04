× Injury crash: ATV rolls over, briefly traps female in Caledonia

CALEDONIA, Mich. — A medical helicopter briefly was on standby Friday night, after an ATV rolled over in Caledonia.

Kent County Dispatch Authority confirms to FOX 17 a female was trapped underneath the vehicle in the 79-hundred block of Rodao Drive SE. That’s north of 92nd Street, between Whitneyville and Alaska avenues.

The crash occurred around 9:20 p.m. Friday. Dispatchers say a rescue crew from the Caledonia Fire Department was first on the scene. Aero-Med was put on standby.

But then, the victim was pulled out from underneath the vehicle, and the helicopter crew was told to stand down, according to dispatchers.

An ambulance arrived on the scene to take the female to a hospital in unknown condition, but dispatchers weren’t sure late Friday night whether anyone was taken to a hospital. They did not think the female victim’s injuries were life-threatening. Two other people received minor injuries, according to the Kent County Dispatch Authority.

There was no word how the accident happened, or if there was more than one vehicle involved.