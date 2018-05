PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say a 19-year-old woman was hospitalized Friday after being hit by a car while she was riding her bike.

The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. at Woodworth Street NE and Mayfield Avenue NE. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the bicyclist was northbound on Mayfield when she ran a stop sign and pulled in front of a westbound vehicle.

She was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.