Get an early start to your Cinco de Mayo celebration at Beltline Bar

Sure, they are known for their famous wet burrito that has sold more than 5.3 million, but, since Cinco de Mayo falls on a Saturday, for the first time ever, the Beltline Bar, 16 28th St. Southeast in Grand Rapids, is whipping up an amazing breakfast burrito starting at 8a.m. How do we know it's amazing? Chef Michael Alexander and owner Jeff Lobdell brought all of the ingredients to FOX 17 Morning Mix so we could try for ourselves.

What's in the Breakfast Burrito? Chorizo, bacon, ham, crispy potatoes, eggs, queso blanco all topped with chili de ajo, crema and fresh guacamole. The first 200 people will have the ability to order this creation for only $9.99! Trust us, you want to be one of those people!

Other fun events throughout the day include:

Double XL Burrito (3 pounds) challenge: $15.99 *finish the whole thing and get a sombrero

16 ounce Famous House Margaritas: $5

Estrella Jalisco Authentic Mexican Draft Pints: $4

Corona-Ritas: $8.99

Peach TITO-RITA: $5.99

Mexican bottled beer singles: $4

Tito's Vodka girls will be passing out some swag from 4p.m. to 6p.m. and enjoy the sounds of Sons de Mexico famous Mariachi Band from 6p.m. to 8p.m.

Enjoy giveaways, including pinatas, sombrero's and much more! For more information visit their Facebook page or website.