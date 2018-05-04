John Ball Zoo party for Earth Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hundreds of zoos across the nation are celebrating ‘Earth Day’ with a ‘Party for the Planet’ including the John Ball Zoo.

There are a ton of different events planned Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

It’s a day to celebrate nature and animals.

Kids will be able to get up close, meet and feed the animals.

Admission to the zoo is 12 dollars for adults and 10 dollars for kids and seniors.

Representatives from Blandford Nature Center and the Grand Rapids Children and Public Museum will also be on site.

 

 

