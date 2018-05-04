Jury seated in Willis trial for Heeringa murder

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A jury has been set for the trial of Jeffrey Willis.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys came to an agreement on jurors on Friday, according to Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson. The court took four days to find the jurors.

Willis is on trial for the murder of Jessica Heeringa, who disappeared from a Norton Shores gas station where she worked in April of 2013. She has not been seen since.

Willis is already serving a life sentence for the 2014 murder of Rebekah Bletsch and is awaiting trial for an abduction of a teen in 2016. He was arrested after the abduction in 2016 and that arrest led to charges in the Bletsch and Heeringa cases.

The trial is expected to start on Tuesday, May 8. We’ll have updates from court throughout the week. The trial is expected to last about two weeks.