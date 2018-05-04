Magnitude-6.9 quake jolts Hawaii’s Big Island

PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a second large earthquake of magnitude-6.9 has struck on Hawaii’s Big Island near where a volcanic eruption has forced residents to evacuate their rural homes.

The earthquake hit about 12:33 p.m. Friday and was centered near the south flank of Kilauea volcano.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says the quake wasn’t strong enough to cause a tsunami. No tsunami threat or advisory is in place.

The state transportation department says on Twitter that no damage has been reported to roads.

Before the quake, Hawaii County Civil Defense said a new vent opened near an intersection. There is no activity at a geothermal power plant, which has been taken offline.