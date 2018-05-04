× Power outages begin as winds howl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Winds are howling and trees and power lines are taking the brunt.

As of 10:30 a.m., the Consumers Energy Power Outage map showed over 21,000 customers were without power. Many people on the west side of Grand Rapids were without power.

Crews remind you to say away from downed power lines.

A High Wind Warning is in effect until 6:00 p.m. Friday.

