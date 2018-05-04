Power outages begin as winds howl

Posted 10:37 AM, May 4, 2018, by

Consumers Energy map as of 10:30 am, 5/4/18

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Winds are howling and trees and power lines are taking the brunt.

As of 10:30 a.m., the Consumers Energy Power Outage map showed over 21,000 customers were without power.  Many people on the west side of Grand Rapids were without power.

Crews remind you to say away from downed power lines.

A High Wind Warning is in effect until 6:00 p.m. Friday.

We’ll have more throughout the day.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Ryan Krygier

    The power went out at 10:00AM twice, for about five seconds a time. This was on the south side of Lake Michigan Dr. NW east of Collindale.

    Reply