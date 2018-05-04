These $168 jeans won’t cover your legs – but they do have pockets

Posted 9:01 AM, May 4, 2018, by

LOS ANGELES - It's common for some jeans to come pre-distressed - made to look like they are your favorite pair and you've owned them for years.

This week, Los Angeles-based denim company Carmar took that look to a whole new level and introduced "Extreme Cut Out" jeans.

They feature huge cutouts on the front and back, with strips of fabric over the knees and a zip fly on the front.

The jeans cost $168, and the Carmar website is already sold out. You can request them by email.

As you'd expect, the jeans were widely mocked online.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s