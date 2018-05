WEST MICHIGAN- Very strong winds are expected to continue this morning into the early afternoon hours. A Wind Advisory is in place for West Michigan until 6 PM.

Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph have already occurred this morning and I would expect that winds will increase over 60 mph today in a few locations.

The timeline for the strongest winds look to be between 10-2 PM with gusts over 50 mph possible inland as well. Downed trees and power outages are likely in many areas as well.