Wyoming bird store looking for alleged parrot thieves

WYOMING, Mich. — The owners of a Wyoming pet store are taking to social media after a parrot was allegedly stolen Friday.

Jessica Oegema, manager of Casa La Parrot on 28th Street, says a turquoise conure valued at $600 was stolen at about 1:45 p.m.

The bird is not yet able to eat on its own and has to be fed a specific way by store staff, she says. If it is not back within 2 days, she says it will likely die.

The bird was already purchased by someone but they were waiting until it got older to take it home.

“The mom that owns the bird is absolutely devastated. She is just broken hearted,” Oegema said.

In a post Friday afternoon on Casa La Parrot’s Facebook page, the store accuses two people of stealing the bird. The post features three surveillance photos.

This is not the first time the store has taken to Facebook to try and find an alleged thief.

In September 2017, a white-bellied caique named Max was taken from its cage at Casa La Parrot. The parrot was later returned and a suspect was charged with larceny.

Casa La Parrot filed a report with Wyoming Police about this recent theft. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 616-530-7300.

