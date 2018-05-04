Young girl injured by falling tree branch

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A young girl is being treated for injuries after being struck by a falling tree branch Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were initially called to a home near the intersection of Dale Street NE and Center Avenue NE this morning on a report of power line damage due to a tree that had fallen. While they were taking care of that initial damage, another branch fell at a nearby home. That second branch struck a seven-year-old girl.

The little girl’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.