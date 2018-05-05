A sunny and pleasant Saturday

WEST MICHIGAN –We will have plenty of sunshine around town today with high pressure near. Calmer winds out of the west and south sustained around 5 to 10 mph.

West Michigan is expected to see slowly increasing cloud cover into Sunday with a chance for a few light rain showers with a passing weak cold front. High pressure will be back in demand to start the work week giving us sunshine again Monday and Tuesday.

We will keep temperatures either above or right around average for this time of year with a few rain chances after West Michigan kicks off the work week with sunshine. Rain chances return late in the evening on Wednesday.

