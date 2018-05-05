Grand Haven Farmers Market opens for season

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Farmer’s Market officially opening the season starting Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

You can get fresh in-season produce, jellies, pastries, and more.

The market will be open every Saturday in May and will also be open on Wednesdays starting June 6th.

The Chamber of Commerce says it’s a great way to support the local economy and enjoy the experience of shopping outdoors.

For more information visit the market’s Facebook page.

